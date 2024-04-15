XPO doubles down on commitment to military veterans

GREENWICH, Ct. — Freight transportation company XPO has received national recognition for its support of the military community and being an employer of choice for military veterans.

Military.com, a national news site for military members, veterans and their families, has named XPO as one of its “Top 25 Veteran Employers 2024,” according to a news release.

XPO also has earned 2024 Military Friendly designation from Viqtory, a service-disabled and veteran-owned business, for the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a work environment that supports members of the military as they transition into the civilian workforce after service.

XPO received the Military Friendly Silver ranking, which honors companies that rank within the top 20% of their respective employer category.

“Veterans make our company and our country stronger, and we are deeply honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping empower those in the military community as they transition to the civilian workforce,” said Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a veteran. “We appreciate the strong talents, teamwork and exceptional dedication of veterans and military spouses and are grateful to serve those who serve our country by providing a workplace that offers strong and diverse opportunities to build fulfilling post-service careers.”

This news comes on the heels of XPO’s announcement that it is strengthening its commitment to military hiring by entering into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program.

The partnership offers regular and reserve soldiers job interviews and potential employment after completing their service in the Army. XPO and the Army will hold a signing ceremony for this commitment on Nov. 15.

“With more than 2,000 veterans and active service members on our team, XPO is a proud, military-friendly workplace,” said Mario Harik, CEO of XPO. “We place exceptional value on the outstanding skill set and dedication that military-trained employees bring to our company, and we are honored to be joining forces with the PaYS program to expand our commitment to creating post-service opportunities for our nation’s soldiers.”

The PaYS program helps soldiers prepare for post-military careers, connecting them with employers who value the skills, discipline and work ethic that their military service brings to a business.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to XPO as a new PaYS partner. The US Army is a reliable recruitment source for businesses with an endless pool of qualified talent, and we’re pleased that XPO is committed to helping soldiers find employment after military service,” said Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager.

XPO officials say they are proud of their history of being a military-friendly employer. Earlier in 2023, the company was named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer, recognizing it as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, military spouses and longer-term veterans.

To facilitate a seamless transition into the civilian workforce, XPO offers valuable resources through an all-employee Veteran Steering Committee.