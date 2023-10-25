XPO launches new over-the-road operation program

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO has begun an in-house, over-the-road operation staffed exclusively by team drivers called Road Flex.

According to a news release, the program is part of the company’s previously announced strategy “to insource third-party line haul carrier miles to drive greater efficiency, expected cost savings and better service for customers.”

Already underway, the Road Flex program has a sleeper team that runs from two bases in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix. The company expects to expand this operation to a carefully selected group of additional service centers in 2024.

To support the program, the company is currently recruiting teams of long-haul drivers who will run dedicated routes between XPO facilities in trucks equipped with sleeping quarters and other amenities to ensure a comfortable on-the-road experience.

Tim Staroba, president of the East Division at XPO, said, “The launch of the Road Flex operation is a key step in accelerating our plan to insource third-party linehaul miles and create greater efficiency in our network. It’ll enable us both to reduce costs and improve service for our customers by minimizing freight re-handling and expediting deliveries. We look forward to the growth of this new program and the great team drivers who will be joining XPO to support it.”

A typical workweek for the Road Flex team drivers will consist of five days on the road, followed by two days off. While schedules may occasionally vary based on network conditions, XPO is committed to providing workplace flexibility and balance, along with industry-leading compensation and benefits.