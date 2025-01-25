ZM Trucks announces first North American manufacturing plant

Fontana, Calif. — ZM Trucks is establishing its first North American manufacturing plant in Fontana, Calif.

“Our new Fontana facility reflects ZO Motors’ commitment to the U.S. market and sustainable innovation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZO Motors. “This expansion allows us to deliver zero-emission solutions that lower total cost of ownership and drive long-term value for our customers.”

According to a press release, the milestone also marks the relocation of the company’s regional headquarters to the Fontana facility. The move solidifies its commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in the United States. The facility spans 9.67 acres with a 210,000-square-foot factory floor. It is located about 49 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Cornerstone of U.S. Operations

“The manufacturing plant will serve as the cornerstone of ZO Motors’ U.S. operations through its subsidiary, ZM Trucks, supporting the production of a diverse portfolio of zero-emission products,” the release said. “Initially, this will include electric commercial trucks, terminal tractors, and airport ground service equipment under the ZM Trucks brand. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025.”

ZO Motors has already announced its manufacturing plant in Cambodia, which will be instrumental in supplying the Asian Pacific markets. The Fontana plant underscores the company’s strategic commitment to scaling its operations in regional markets and grow its global footprint.

“The new regional headquarters and manufacturing facility in Fontana are expected to create significant job opportunities in the region while reinforcing ZO Motors’ mission to lead the transition to cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions,” the release said.