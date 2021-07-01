The Trucker Jobs Magazine – June 2021 Digital Edition

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
2566

 June’s The Trucker Jobs Magazine features Louisiana owner-operator John Williams, also known as the “Superman” for his superhero truck. The job resources section has an overview of the pros and cons of over-the-road, local and regional routes for truck drivers. A San Diego truck driver’s purple hair and her hairless cat turns heads through terminals on page 32, and a 1962 Mack Truck shows pink down the street on page 26. This month in  “On the Road” highlights Lisa and Lee Schmitt, a married duo who leases their truck through a trucking company. The final section of The Trucker Jobs Magazine focuses on the right freight rate for truck drivers and how to navigate the many options. You won’t want to miss this edition in print or online. 

Click here for more issues of The Trucker Jobs Magazine online.

