TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

ACT Research: Preliminary used truck same dealer retail sales see increase

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   ACT Research: Preliminary used truck same dealer retail sales see increase
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT Research: Preliminary used truck same dealer retail sales see increase
According to ACT Research, same dealer used truck retail sales volumes saw small gains in February.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volume managed a small gain, rising 2% month-over-month in February, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The small improvement paled in comparison to the 233% sequential increase in auctions sales and a 55% jump in wholesale transactions,” the report noted. “Combined, the used truck industry saw preliminary same dealer sales increase 49% month-over-month.”

Compared to January 2023:

  • Average retail volumes increased 2%.
  • Retail price declined 3%.
  • Miles were flat.
  • And age declined 3%.

Compared to February 2022:

  • Average retail volumes declined 20%.
  • Price declined 24%.
  • Miles increased 3%.
  • And age declined 2%.

According to ACT Research Vice President Steve Tam, “Traditionally, February is not a particularly robust month for sales, but the cycle seems to keep finding ways to extend itself just a little further. As new truck sales have slowed in January and February, it is safe to assume used truck volumes will follow suit in the next few months. As expected, declines are becoming progressively more negative. This is the result of the fact that prices increased in early 2022, reaching their zenith in April. While the retail market held up reasonably well in February, the preliminary average sale price for all units, including auction and wholesale transactions, fell an astounding 20% month-over-month.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE