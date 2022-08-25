TheTrucker.com
ACT Research’s US Class 8 Tractor Dashboard showing ‘downbeat readings’

By The Trucker News Staff -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The top line on the Class 8 Tractor Dashboard was unchanged in June, the fourth month of moderately downbeat readings.

This according to ACT Research’s recently released Transportation Digest.

“Our interpretation is a gradual erosion for Class 8 market demand in the second half, but no ‘spiral down’ and certainly not a ‘cliff event’,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s President and Senior Analyst. He continued, “With talk of recession in the air, we think the Dashboard reading, while negative, still suggests a better outcome for Class 8 than was the case in our last two recessions (COVID 2020 and the 2008-2009 Great Recession).”

graph

When asked about the take-away, Vieth concluded, “Looking at the components that comprise the index, we did see some very modest improvement in the freight-related metrics, with two categories exiting negative territory into neutral. However, ‘positive’ readings were cut in half in June, with just two of fifteen variables in positive territory. Combined with six indicators in negative territory, the Dashboard stood at -4 for a third consecutive month.”

Vieth also mentioned that “for readers who are new to this framework or want a refresh, we believe that the dashboard offers a three-to six-month forward-looking window into conditions in the U.S. tractor market.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

