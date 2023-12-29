CARB kicks reporting deadline for CARB’s Clean Truck Check to end of January 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Owners and operators of heavy-duty trucks operating in California now have until Jan. 31, 2024, to file initial compliance reports for the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Clean Truck Check (CTC) program database. Previously, the deadline for vehicle and fleet operators to finalize CARB’s initial reporting requirement and make pay the compliance fee for 2023 was Jan. 1, 2024.

The registration portal can be found at cleantruckcheck.arb.ca.gov.

CARB’s next compliance deadline is expected in July, when owners will need to report the results of a smog check to ensure their vehicles’ emissions control systems are properly functioning or that they have completed needed repairs.

For a vehicle to be considered compliant with the CTC for 2023, owner and vehicle information must be reported, annual compliance fees paid and periodic testing requirements met by the current deadline of Jan. 31, 2024.

According to CARB, the reporting requirements apply to vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of more than 14,000 pounds and are powered by diesel or alternative fuel. This includes in-state and out-of-state vehicles that travel within California, in addition to public vehicles (federal, state and local); motorcoaches; transit, shuttle and school buses; personal vehicles; California-registered motorhomes; single-vehicle fleets; and vehicles registered outside California (not including motorhomes).

For more information about CARB’s CTC, click here.