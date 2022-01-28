Cargo Transporters transforms fleet with Platform Science’s virtual vehicle technology

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cargo Transporters Inc., a North Carolina-based truckload carrier, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, announced a new partnership on Jan. 27 to outfit Cargo Transporters’ fleet of nearly 500 tractors with Platform Science technology.

Cargo Transporters will equip its fleet with Platform Science’s Virtual VehicleⓇ, which was developed in collaboration with Daimler Truck North America.

Virtual Vehicle is the first open original equipment manufacturer platform that enables fleets to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data and third-party applications directly from their vehicles. This allows fleet operators to make changes to their software solutions without needing to change any telematics hardware inside the truck.

“Cargo Transporters has a long history as an innovation leader, and we are proud to partner with them to elevate their fleet’s capabilities,” Luke Wachtel, senior vice president of transportation and logistics at Platform Science said. “We are powering the future of logistics by providing choice, configurability, and simplicity to both drivers and fleet operators.”

Cargo Transporters has an ultra-modern tractor-trailer fleet and specializes in dry van, truckload transportation in a contract, dedicated or expedited mode, with 48-state intrastate and interstate common and contract authority.

“We always strive to provide our drivers with the best tools to make their jobs easier while leveraging data in our back-office applications,” John Pope, chairman of Cargo Transporters, said. “Platform Science delivers the technology solutions we need and provides flexibility to customize the driver workflow experience. The Virtual Vehicle platform is ideal for our fleet, which is 100% Freightliner, and we are excited to equip our trucks with this cutting-edge capability.”