Illinois State Police announce creation of Statewide Expressway Shooting dashboard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has unveiled an interactive Statewide Expressway Shooting (SES) dashboard that contains current and historical data about reported expressway shooting incidents on all expressways in Illinois.

The ISP created the dashboard to provide not only data but also the context to expressway shootings reported in Illinois.

The interactive dashboard shows that of 307 shootings last year, more happened on Fridays than any other day of the week. A monthly breakdown shows the most shootings occurred in July (41), followed by 36 in November and 32 in December.

A breakdown by expressway finds 80 shootings on the Dan Ryan, followed by 50 on the Eisenhower and 44 on the Bishop Ford last year.

One of the main goals of the SES dashboard is to be timely and transparent by displaying the latest reported expressway shooting information. The dashboard will display specific data relating to each reported expressway shooting located in the state.

The SES dashboard shows the number of reported expressway shootings from 2019 to the present.

The current year-to-date number of reported expressway shootings is also compared to the previous year-to-date number of reported expressway shootings.

The SES dashboard will also include information concerning the location, date and time, specific Illinois Highway System and whether there was a reported injury or death.

“We want to provide this information to the general public, community stakeholders, our traffic safety partners, other first responders and our law enforcement partners to assure them that we are committed to our mission of ensuring public safety on our expressway systems,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Knowing when and where these violent crimes are being committed, provides us with another tool to combating these violent and senseless crimes.”

There are three drop-down menus located on the top right corner of the interactive SES dashboard indicating the year, the specific roadway of occurrence, and the day of the week. Once selected, they will display the results for a specific inquiry on the main map.

Next, there are three tabs located on the bottom left-hand corner of the SES dashboard, which depending on which one is selected, will display a pie chart with the day of the week, death or injuries percentage of the total number of reported expressway shootings for the time frame selected.

Lastly, the two tabs located near the bottom center area of the SES dashboard will display a bar graph indicating either the reported expressway shootings by roadway or the reported expressway shootings by month and year.