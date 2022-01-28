TheTrucker.com
Groupe Morneau deploys first Volvo VNR Electric in Québec City

Groupe Morneau takes delivery of its first Volvo VNR Electric from the local Volvo Trucks dealership, Paré Centre du Camion. The battery-electric truck will operate on freight logistics routes in eastern Canada and is one of the first to operate in Québec City. Pictured L-R: Paul Kudla, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America; Marie-Claude Paré, vice-présidente/directrice générale, Paré Centre du Camion; Catherine Morneau, executive vice-president and general manager, Groupe Morneau; Alain Delisle, gérant de territoire ventes Québec, Camions Volvo Canada; Denis Marcotte, technical services director, Groupe Morneau; Sarah Paré, vice-présidente opérations, Paré Centre du Camion; Steven De Sousa, directeur régional service, Canada, Camions Volvo Canada; Dany Turmel, gérant de territoire service Québec, Camions Volvo Canada. (Courtesy: Volvo)

EASTERN CANADA — Volvo Trucks North America’s customer Groupe Morneau took delivery of its first Volvo VNR Electric to operate on freight logistics routes in eastern Canada.

The zero-tail pipe emission Class 8 truck was delivered to Groupe Morneau this week during a key handover event with the local Volvo Trucks dealership Paré Centre du Camion.

The Volvo VNR Electric is the first heavy-duty battery-electric Volvo truck operating in Québec City and the first Volvo VNR Electric tandem rear axle configuration in Canada.

“We commend Groupe Morneau for its leadership in deploying the first Volvo VNR Electric truck in Québec City and for its commitment to improve the sustainability of its fleet,” Paul Kudla, managing director for Canada for Volvo Trucks North America, said. “As one of Canada’s largest transportation and logistics companies, Groupe Morneau will have the opportunity to integrate the Volvo VNR Electric into a wide variety of distribution routes and serve as an example for other area fleets that are considering their electromobility options.”

Groupe Morneau operates an extensive freight network across Québec and is a leader in TL and LTL goods movement services. With six lines of business, a network of 23 terminals located in 17 sites strategically located across eastern Canada, 1,300 employees, and 1,500 pieces of equipment.

Groupe Morneau purchased the Volvo VNR Electric trucks through Paré Centre du Camion which is currently finalizing its requirements to become one of the first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealers in Canada.

“This first Volvo VNR Electric truck will be our way to familiarize ourselves with battery-electric vehicles. We want to get as much data as possible regarding its capacity in terms of charge and its behavior under severe temperatures,” said Catherine Morneau, executive vice-president and general manager of Groupe Morneau. “Our goal is to be the electromobility leader in the industry, helping us to reduce our environmental footprint as we transition to a more sustainable supply chain for our local deliveries.”

The dealership’s sales team, supported by Volvo Trucks electromobility team, consulted with Groupe Morneau to determine ideal routes for the Volvo VNR Electric, based on vehicle range, ideal charging opportunities and duty cycle.

Paré Centre du Camion will also support Groupe Morneau with maximizing vehicle uptime by performing all scheduled maintenance with specialty trained technicians and maintaining an inventory of parts and components.

