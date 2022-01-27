Carrier seeks to strengthen electric transport refrigeration through ConMet alliance

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Carrier is further expanding its electrification capabilities through a new alliance with ConMet by adding wheel-based power generation that captures energy that otherwise would be wasted during braking events.

The alliance advances Carrier’s broader zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions, with the availability of electric options for trailer, truck and light commercial vehicle customers before the end of 2022. This comes as news emissions regulations are on the horizon.

“Teaming with ConMet allows Carrier to deliver more sustainable solutions to its customers, helping companies green their fleets and supporting their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals,” Tim White, president of refrigeration at Carrier, said. “By the end of this year, we will have electric options for customers in trailer, truck and light commercial vehicle refrigeration applications and new technologies such as this wheel hub power generation solution for trailers that can help further address environmental regulations.”

ConMet is a manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, aluminum casting components and advanced transport technologies for the commercial vehicle industry.

ConMet’s eMobility division has developed the PreSet Plus eHub system, an in-wheel electric motor application that repurposes energy from coasting and braking, providing electric solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets. When paired with a Carrier Vector unit, this technology can deliver a zero-emissions transport refrigeration solution.

Carrier Global Corp. is a provider of innovative healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier’s ability to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by one gigaton as part of its 2030 ESG Goals is strengthened through this strategic alliance.

“We see this alliance as a great strategic fit; Carrier and its customers are in a position to best leverage this electric hub system application and add scale,” John Waters, president of ConMet, said. “Our technology helps expedite the adoption of clean transport refrigeration solutions that will eliminate the need for diesel fuel engines.”