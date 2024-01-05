Class 8 tractor orders at healthy levels, despite December downtown, FTR reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Preliminary North American net orders for Class 8 tractors came in at 26,620 units in the final month of 2023.

That’s 26% less than November and down 6% year-over-year, according to FTR Transportation Intelligence (FTR).

Although the December number was less than the month and year before, the comparisons still fell within expectations given the seasonal tendencies, according to FTR.

FTR’s Board Chairman Eric Starks spoke on the numbers: “Despite the slight year-over-year decrease in orders in December, the market is still performing at a high level historically. Even as the freight markets have been weak for an extended period.”

Starks added that fleets are still ordering equipment.

“Order levels were above the historical average but continue to follow seasonal trends, reinforcing our expectations for replacement demand in 2024,” he said.

The amount of Class 8 orders for the previous year has equaled 253,000 units. More recent running rates are even stronger than that. The annualized rate for the past six months was 302,000 units, and the three-month annualized rate was 362,000 units.