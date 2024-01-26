Electric big rig maker Nikola adds new tech to models

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Global technology company ZF and Nikola Corporation recently announced that ZF’s OnGuardMAX and OnSideALERT options will be added to Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, which is in production and being delivered to customers.

This is the first application of these driver-assistance technologies on a commercial vehicle produced for the North American market, according to a news release.

ZF’s OnSideALERT is a radar-based blind spot detection system that continuously identifies a wide variety of stationary and moving objects in a vehicle’s blind spot. This technology helps prevent or mitigate side collisions.

The OnGuardMAX is designed to assist drivers in recognizing and responding to possible dangerous traffic situations. The OnGuardMAX is ZF’s most advanced automatic emergency braking system that has autonomous functionality for commercial vehicles.

“It has a sophisticated data integration combined with a high-tech camera and radar suite that helps the system autonomously detect, classify and react to moving and stationary objects such as pedestrians, vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles,” the news release noted. “The system will warn the driver of any and all obstructions in the vehicle’s immediate path and can also automatically slow the vehicle down or bring it to a full stop when necessary.”

This advanced object detection and autonomous braking capability further enables the new ZF system to help avoid or mitigate accidents involving pedestrians.

“We’re pleased to partner with Nikola to integrate these critical safety technologies into their new zero-emission truck and introduce innovative safety technology to the North American marketplace,” said Dirk Wohltmann, director of engineering for the Americas commercial vehicle solutions at ZF Group. “ZF technologies benefit from decades of continuous improvement and learning, and these technologies not only benefit customers, but the driver and road users. We’re excited to see our technology on the road in the Nikola truck, as well as future vehicles.”

Pedro Garcia, global head of product development at Nikola, said that safety must come first.

“Safety is of paramount importance to Nikola and our customers, and the ZF products, including the company’s driver-assistance technologies, integrate well into our Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck platform,” he said. “Nikola and ZF are recognized pioneers in our respective spheres, and it makes sense to come together to provide the best zero-emissions truck in the market.”