NationaLease promotes Jane Clark to senior VP of operations

WILMINGTON, Del. — NationaLease, one of the largest full-service truck leasing organizations in North America, has promoted Jane Clark to senior vice president of operations.

In this expanded role, Clark will direct all national account support across NationaLease in addition to her existing responsibilities, according to a news release.

“During her tenure at NationaLease, Jane has provided our members with a stellar level of service unmatched within the industry,” said Dean Vicha, president of NationaLease. “Her new role will increase her responsibilities across all aspects of NationaLease’s operations to bring positive change and drive business growth in the years to come.”

Clark, in addition to her expanded duties, will continue to manage NationaLease’s member services, including reciprocal service, purchasing and meetings. She will remain responsible for strengthening member relationships, reducing member costs and improving collaboration within NationaLease support groups.

Prior to joining NationaLease, Clark served as area vice president for Randstad, one of the world’s largest recruitment agencies. Her previous experience also includes management positions with QPS Companies, Pro Staff and Manpower, Inc.

Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from North Central College and a master’s degree in communication from Northern Illinois University.