ESS launches the H.E.L.P. Alert Network

HOUSTON, Texas — Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) is launching the H.E.L.P. Alert Network — a real-time hazard communication.

“The H.E.L.P. Alert Network represents a groundbreaking leap forward in how we protect vulnerable vehicles and individuals on the road,” said Tim VanGoethem, ESS CPO. “By empowering a broader community of vehicles and systems to communicate with each other in real time, we’re working with our customers and network partners to deliver critical, life-saving awareness precisely where – and when – it’s needed most.”

According to an ESS press release, this vertically integrated, collaborative alerting and communications network delivers life-saving alerts and enhanced situational awareness, dramatically improving safety for all road users by overcoming the limitations of outdated hazard lights and fragmented connected vehicle technologies.

H.E.L.P. Alert Network

The H.E.L.P. Alert Network collects, algorithmically calculates and distributes critical hazard data from connected vehicles, roadway work zones, fleet platforms and emergency systems — then delivers trusted, relevant information to navigation apps and in-vehicle displays with exceptional speed and accuracy.

This system enables smarter decision-making across the entire roadway ecosystem, giving both human drivers and autonomous systems more time to react — and more accurate information to act on, according to ESS.

A Unified Network for Safer Roadways

The H.E.L.P. Alert Network includes three coordinated service pillars:

Notification Partner Network : Vehicles, devices, and platforms that detect and transmit critical hazard data, including disabled and vulnerable vehicles equipped with ESS’ globally patented H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts, work crew vehicles, commercial fleet vehicles, DOT and municipal infrastructure, emergency response vehicles and wrong way drivers.

: Vehicles, devices, and platforms that detect and transmit critical hazard data, including disabled and vulnerable vehicles equipped with ESS’ globally patented H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts, work crew vehicles, commercial fleet vehicles, DOT and municipal infrastructure, emergency response vehicles and wrong way drivers. Protect Partner Network : Calculates and then distributes accurate, relevant and timely location of roadway hazards to mobile and embedded navigation platforms, in-dash displays, mobile devices, and autonomous vehicle systems as real-time alerts so that approaching drivers can safely avoid them.

: Calculates and then distributes accurate, relevant and timely location of roadway hazards to mobile and embedded navigation platforms, in-dash displays, mobile devices, and autonomous vehicle systems as real-time alerts so that approaching drivers can safely avoid them. Response Partner Network: Shares incident and event information with Traffic Management Centers, 9-1-1 providers, public safety networks and incident response platforms to facilitate faster, more informed emergency response in situations where every second matters.

“With its patented safety technologies now deployed in market, ESS is expanding H.E.L.P. and actively bidding projects with commercial fleets, Department of Transportation fleets, OEMs and beyond – advancing public safety and extending protection across America’s roadways,” ESS said.

Innovation Where It Counts

“ESS’s H.E.L.P. safety features are redefining hazard communication for the modern roadway, replacing outdated systems that fail to keep pace with today’s transportation systems,” ESS said.

H.E.L.P. Lighting Alerts : High-visibility flash pattern dramatically increases visibility of stationary and vulnerable vehicles – proven to induce behavior change in oncoming drivers by prompting them to slow down and move over.

: High-visibility flash pattern dramatically increases visibility of stationary and vulnerable vehicles – proven to induce behavior change in oncoming drivers by prompting them to slow down and move over. H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts: Disabled and vulnerable vehicle alerts that are delivered to oncoming motorists via mobile navigation applications and in-cabin displays to warn approaching drivers of potentials dangers ahead.

“These connected vehicle features work together to enhance situational awareness, reduce collisions, and increase protection for not just drivers – but also passengers, pedestrians and roadside workers alike,” ESS said.