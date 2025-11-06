Excel Truck Group invites public to a grand opening party for its new Ashland, Va. facility

ASHLAND, Va. — Excel Truck Group (ETG) is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Ashland, Va.

“Excel Truck Group’s new Ashland location marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering industry-leading support to our customers and communities,” said Greg Witt, senior vice president, ETG. “This best-in-class facility strengthens our ability to provide the high-quality solutions and outstanding service our customers rely on.”

Ashland Facility Features

“The new facility will provide truck sales, parts and service, offering a modern, customer-focused environment designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial truck operators throughout the region,” ETG said. “The dealership features 36 service bays equipped with the latest diagnostic and repair technology, and a 23,000 square foot parts warehouse supporting a wide range of OEM and aftermarket components to keep fleets on the road.”

Employees currently based at Excel Truck Group’s nearby Glen Allen Dealership will relocate to the new Ashland facility, ensuring continuity and the same trusted service relationships customers have relied on for years.

Grand Opening Celebration

The Ashland dealership is now open for business, and Excel Truck Group invites the community to join in celebrating its grand opening on Nov. 18 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the team, and enjoy lunch and vendor displays as the company marks this exciting milestone.

To RSVP for the event, click here.

“With its new Ashland location, Excel Truck Group reinforces its mission to provide industry leading products and deliver outstanding value-added experiences to make Excel the clear choice,” ETG said.

ETG previously celebrated a new facility in Rock Hill, S.C.