FMCSA revokes ELD ONE’s registration on list of approved devices

WASHINGTON – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed ELD ONE from its list of registered Electronic Logging Devices.

The ELD ONE was put on the Revoked Devices list due to the company’s failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, effective Jan. 31, according to a news release.

FMCSA will be sending an industry email to let motor carriers know that all who use an ELD ONE device must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s) from the Registered Devices list before April 1, 2023.

Motor carriers have a period of up to 60 days to replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s). If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the device back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.

During the period, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using ELD ONE. During this time, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software, or use the ELD ONE display as a back-up method to review the hours-of-service data.

Beginning April 1, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked device listed above would be considered to be operating without an ELD.

FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues if the deficiencies are not addressed in time.

For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD implementation website.