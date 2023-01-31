Uber Freight expands Truckers Against Trafficking partnership

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Freight officials say they are expanding their partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to bring free training programs to shippers and carriers at their U.S. and Canadian networks.

“Human trafficking affects 40 million people globally,” a news release stated. ‘It’s made its way onto the streets, into private homes and into legitimate businesses such as restaurants, truck stops and motels. Victims need help to find their way home.”

TAT’s Industry Training Program drives train thousands of industry members on human trafficking and how the trucking industry can combat it.

In fact, “the program has resulted in a significant increase in reports of possible trafficking cases to the national hotline from truck drivers, leading to victim recoveries and the arrest of criminals, the news release stated.

“Uber Freight is dedicated to the fight against human trafficking, and it’s our ultimate mission to build safer communities for all,” Bill Driegert, co-founder and head of operations at Uber Freight, said. “Our ongoing partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking gives us the tools we need to ensure our network is trained and ready to help the vulnerable and exploited. We encourage all shippers and carriers on our platform to take advantage of this free training to do their part to combat this crime.”

