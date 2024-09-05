FTR’s preliminary stats show August Class 8 orders up 2% over July but down 16% year to date

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Orders of new Class 8 tractors in August rose 2% month over month to 13,400 units, according to a preliminary report released Sept. 5 by FTR Transportation Intelligence. However, the year-to-date (January-August) total of 271,000 units is down 16% from 2023.

The 2% month-over-month gain was well below seasonal expectations; the average m/m gain from July to August has hovered around 20% for the past seven years, according to FTR.

“The combination of a stagnant truck freight market and full or nearly full 2024 order boards presumably are the main factors behind a smaller than typical increase,” the FTR release noted. Based on performance for the year to date, the release continued, orders are running slightly below replacement demand levels at an average of 18,735 net orders per month.

The typically slower order period from April through August has averaged 14,885 orders per month. Despite three consecutive months of lower year-over-year orders, strong early-year performance has kept 2024 year-to-date net orders up 14% over 2023.

“OEMs this month faced a somewhat mixed market, though overall conditions were stable,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst/commercial motor vehicles for FTR.

“The conventional market outperformed the vocational sector, driving most of the m/m improvement. Despite stagnant freight markets, fleets continue to invest in new equipment, albeit at a slower pace,” he said. “We expect further reductions in backlogs once the final Class 8 market data is released later this month and continued growth in already record-high inventory levels. Pressure on OEMs to reduce production rates is mounting.”

FTR will release its final report in mid-September.