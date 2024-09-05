TheTrucker.com
Georgia firefighter killed battling truck fire

By Bruce Guthrie -
Battalion Chief Chris Eddy was killed in the line of duty battling a semi-truck fire in Greene County, Georgia on Wedensday (COURTESY OF GREENE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE)

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — First responders in Georgia are mourning the loss of a Battlion Chief with the Greene County Fire Rescue.

According to the Greene County Board of Commissioners’ Facebook page, Chris Eddy was battling a semi truck fire on Highway 115 north of Greensboro.

Battalion Chief Chris Eddy

Details of the incident have not been made available.

Greene County Fire Rescue issued a statement on Thursday via social media.

“GCFR would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who reached out with their condolences for Battalion Chief Chris Eddy,” the agency wrote. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother, but even more so by the loss of an incredible leader. Battalion Chief Eddy touched so many lives, and his legacy will forever inspire us. Thank you for standing by the men and women of GC Public Safety as we honor his memory. Please keep his wife Lindsey, son Bryson and the rest of his family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to begin this new life without him.”
Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

