Allen Lund appoints new GM for its Madison office

LA CANADA, Canada — The Allen Lund Company (ALC) has announced promotion of Ben Tinker to general manager of the ALC Madison office.

“I am honored and excited to tackle this opportunity,” Tinker said. “Throughout my ten years with ALC, the company’s commitment to integrity, candor and hard work for both shippers and carriers has stood out to me. I look forward to continuing that tradition in Madison and moving the office forward. I have the pleasure to lead an experienced team in Madison and we are excited to share that knowledge with our shippers, our core carriers, and ALC. Thank you to the executive team for their commitment to the Madison office and me.”

Tinker has served as the assistant general manager of the Madison office for the past seven years. He joined ALC in 2014 after the company acquired Northern Freight Service.

“Congratulations to Ben Tinker on his promotion to General Manager of our Madison, Wis,” said Tracey Lewin, vice president of sales and operations. “Ben has over 17 years of industry experience, ten of which have been with ALC. He was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2017 and while in that role, continued to sell and helped the office’s load count grow while supporting and guiding the entire operations team. With Ben’s experience and knowledge, tenacity, and motivation to grow, we have big expectations and are excited to see all the ways in which the Madison office will continue to expand under his leadership. I look forward to working more closely with Ben, and we welcome him to the entire GM team.”