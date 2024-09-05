Mack Trucks takes customization to the next level with virtual truck builder

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks is bringing exciting new technology to the industry with its innovative snd cutting-edge Truck Builder, a digital platform that allows customers to customize their dream Mack truck from the ground up.

“Our new Truck Builder isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a complete reimagining of how customers interact with our products,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand and marketing. “We’ve created an immersive, user-friendly experience that brings the excitement of building a Mack truck to life in new and unprecedented ways.”

According to a company press release, the new tool represents a comprehensive overhaul of Mack’s previous online truck customization technology and significantly enhances the user experience. The Mack Truck Builder offers an unparalleled level of customization, allowing users to personalize every aspect of their truck, and covers the Mack Pinnacle, Granite, Mack Anthem, Mack MD Series and the Mack LR, including MD Electric and LR Electric models.

Customers can explore a full 3D rendering of both the truck exterior and the cab interior, including various trim options. In addition, customers can customize the exterior color with an expanded palette. Users have comprehensive control over component selection across body, powertrain, axles, suspension and chassis, ensuring each truck is tailored to each customer’s specific needs. Multiple viewing angles, including studio view, 360-degree rotation and detailed hotspots, provide a thorough visualization of the customized vehicle.

In addition to a robust and detailed customization experience, Truck Builder goes beyond mere aesthetics by integrating Mack’s financing options and the Mack Connect fleet performance portal into the customization process. This integration provides customers with a comprehensive view of their potential Mack truck ownership experience. The platform showcases Mack’s financing solutions, including loans, leases and insurance options, tailored to meet the specific needs of both over-the-road and vocational applications.

“By incorporating these essential ownership aspects into Truck Builder, we’re providing customers with a truly comprehensive view of what it means to own a Mack truck,” Galbraith said. “This tool not only allows customers to design their ideal truck but also helps them envision how Mack supports their business long after the initial purchase.”

The Truck Builder also introduces users to Mack Connect, a unified dashboard that offers real-time performance data, location tracking, analytics and diagnostic insights. This fleet performance portal enables future Mack truck owners to track performance, optimize routes and identify points of interest using location data, maximize Uptime and increase efficiency. The platform also highlights Mack’s comprehensive warranty protection and service contract options.

The release noted that once a build is complete, the platform seamlessly connects customers with local Mack dealers who can refine the specifications and bring the custom truck to life. The builder saves configurations, allowing users to revisit and modify their designs at their convenience. This feature enhances the user experience by providing flexibility and encouraging exploration of different options.

“Truck Builder is more than a configuration tool – it’s a gateway to the Mack experience,” Galbraith said. “It embodies our commitment to innovation and customer service, allowing potential buyers to explore and spec their ideal truck when convenient for them.”