Innovation in cost efficiency; Smith Trucking partners with E-SMART

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — Smith Trucking has announced a partnership with E-SMART to implement the speed management system across its entire fleet in order to lower potential claims, fuel and other costs.

“With insurance costs for motor carriers rising, Smith Trucking’s decision to invest in preventing accidents by utilizing our advanced speed limiter technology is an effective and forward-thinking approach,” said Joe Thell, senior vice president at E-SMART. “We are pleased they have decided to use our system to reduce their risk, lower costs, and improve safety.”

According to a company press release, the E-SMART Dynamic Speed Management system is being used at Smith Trucking to limit trucks on Interstates, and on local roads with lower posted speed limits. Installations across the entire fleet are expected to be completed this fall.

“E-SMART’s Dynamic Speed Management technology is a more effective investment than the umbrella insurance coverage we’ve been buying because it gives us better control for the money,” said Mike Smith, vice president and general manager of Smith Trucking. “Speeding was a factor in our higher CSA scores, so we knew that managing speed would help greatly reduce that issue and better protect ourselves from liability and potentially very costly litigation.”

Smith also pointed out that effective speed management will lead to improved fuel mileage and lower costs for tires and equipment wear.

“Controlling speed also improves safety for our drivers and other motorists,” Smith said. “It will take some time, but we believe we will be able to look back and say that E-SMART paid for itself and really changed things for us.”

According to the release, using advanced positioning technology, the E-SMART system determines the location of assets in real time to actively govern their maximum safe speed set by a company on the E-SMART customer portal. E-SMART communicates with an ECU that is installed in the truck to control the throttle and can be used to set verbal notifications for each zone.