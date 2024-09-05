Padilla announces $152M for critical roadway safety improvements across California

WASHINGTON — In a media release, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced that 51 California projects were awarded over $152 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to improve roadway safety.

The SS4A program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

“From children crossing busy intersections to commuters driving to and from work, Californians depend on roadway safety improvements to prevent fatal vehicle collisions,” Padilla said. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, California has secured another $152 million in federal funding to make our streets and roadways safer for the millions of pedestrians, bicyclists, and commuters who rely on them every day. The action plans developed and implemented with this critical funding will save lives and curb serious injuries across all corners of our state.”

Recipients of SS4A grants across California include:

Los Angeles County — $29.81 million: The LA County Pedestrians Project builds off of Los Angeles’ Vision Zero Action Plan (VZAP) to implement pedestrian safety improvements at 77 intersections, all of which experience higher-than-average rates of pedestrian fatalities and severe injuries. The project will implement high-visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, and pedestrian signal improvements, including leading pedestrian intervals and rectangular rapid-flashing beacons.

A complete list of the SS4A grants awarded to California is available here.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the SS4A discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds from 2022-2026. Eligible project types for this round of funding for the SS4A program included projects that will:

Develop a comprehensive safety action plan (Action Plan)

Conduct supplemental safety planning to enhance an Action Plan

Carry out demonstration activities to inform the development of, or an update to, an Action Plan

Perform planning, design, and development activities for projects and strategies identified in an Action Plan

Implement projects and strategies identified in an Action Plan that address roadway safety problems

Last December, Senator Padilla announced that California was awarded over $139 million for 56 projects through the SS4A program. Padilla and the late Senator Dianne Feinstein previously announced $133 million in SS4A grants for California.