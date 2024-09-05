Multi Service Fuel Card adds RaceTrac to network 

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Multi Service Fuel Card announced the addition of over 75 RaceTrac and RaceWay locations to its card acceptance network.
Multi Service Fuel Card users will now be able to fuel at high-flow diesel canopies under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands across the Southeast, with additional locations planned to open in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio within the next year.
“We are excited to bring RaceTrac and RaceWay into the Multi Service Fuel Card network,” said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi Service Fuel Card. “Their legacy has been built upon providing extraordinary service and frictionless convenience to each guest that visits their stores. This customer centricity aligns with our core values and is exactly what we look for when expanding our merchant network.”
“Our integration with the Multi Service Fuel Card represents a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency and accessibility for heavy-duty trucking fleets at RaceTrac and RaceWay sites,” said Chris Scorti, Senior Manager of Fleet Fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. “Acceptance of the Multi Service fuel card at our high-flow diesel sites signifies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the transportation industry and our commitment to providing convenient, high-quality fueling solutions.”
According to its release, Multi Service Fuel Card has an extensive merchant network of more than 8,900 high-flow diesel locations catering to the Class 8 truck market. As a fuel card initially founded by a former over-the-road truck driver, the company has specifically designed its fuel management program to support heavy-duty truck fleets with purchasing controls that protect against fraud and discount programs that help fleets manage one of their top operational expenses.
RaceTrac and RaceWay locations are equipped with spacious fueling lanes, well-lit parking lots and convenience stores stocked with all the daily essentials a professional driver may need to refuel and recharge. Multi Service Fuel Card users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the recently-relaunched RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for additional, exclusive perks. Likewise, all Multi Service Fuel Card accepting locations have been added to the Multi Service Fuel Card mobile app to make finding cost-effective fuel locations with the amenities needed for each stop that much easier.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.