Hyundai, Plus to build 1st autonomous fuel cell Class 8 electric tractors in US

LAS VEGAS & SEOUL, South Korea — Hyundai Motor Company and autonomous driving software firm Plus have unveiled what they are billing as the first Level 4 autonomous Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in the U.S.

The truck made its debut on May 22 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas.

The Level 4 autonomous XCIENT Fuel Cell truck is undergoing initial autonomous driving assessments in the U.S., making it the first-ever Level 4 self-driving test on a Class 8 fuel cell electric truck to take place in the country, a news release states.

“The collaboration seeks to show that autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks can help make trucking safer, more efficient and more sustainable,” the Hyundai and Plus said in a joint statement.

Level 4 vehicles can intervene if things go wrong or there is a system failure. In this sense, these vehicles do not require human interaction in most circumstances. However, a human still has the option to manually override.

Level 4 vehicles can operate in self-driving mode. But until legislation and infrastructure evolves, they can only do so within a limited area (usually an urban environment where top speeds reach an average of 30 mph). This is known as geofencing.

“We are excited to showcase our collaboration with Plus to test Level 4 autonomous driving technology with our Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell truck,” said Martin Zeilinger, executive vice president and head of commercial vehicle development at Hyundai. “Hyundai Motor has been driving the energy transition paradigm with our advanced fuel cell technologies. By adding autonomous capabilities to our world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered XCIENT Fuel Cell truck, Hyundai is looking forward to providing fleets and vehicle operators additional solutions that enhance road safety and freight efficiencies thanks to Plus’s industry-leading autonomous driving technology.”

First introduced in 2020, Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell truck has conducted commercial operations in eight countries worldwide.

According to the Hyundai, the truck has established a successful track record of real-world applications and technological reliability.

At last year’s ACT Expo, Hyundai introduced XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor, the commercialized Class 8 6-by-4 fuel cell electric model, powered by two 90kW hydrogen fuel cell systems and a 350kW e-motor, providing a driving range of over 450 miles per charge even when fully loaded.

Plus’s SuperDrive solution is being deployed across the U.S., Europe and Australia.

The system uses a combination of cutting-edge sensors, including LiDAR, radar and cameras, to provide surround perception, planning, prediction and self-driving capabilities.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company on this important initiative to create more sustainable and safe transportation options. A decarbonized future with autonomous hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks that also improve safety and efficiency is one that Plus is proud to support with our cutting-edge autonomous driving technology,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder at Plus.

Below is a video about the truck.