New Bendix advanced manufacturing facility opens in Mexico

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems recently held a grand opening for its new production facility in Acuña, Mexico.

The nearly 200,000-square-foot plant is now able to use highly automated manufacturing processes that produce two next-gen technologies:

Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC)

Global Scalable Air Treatment (GSAT)

The new facility is the latest step in an ongoing expansion of the bustling, multisite Acuña operation, according to a news release.

The production facility manufactures, re-manufactures and assembles a wide range of products, including antilock braking systems (ABS), air dryers, compressors, valves, actuators and integrated vehicle modules.

The global program also “brings together an array of existing strategic initiatives, all with the same goals: to guide Knorr-Bremse along a trajectory of sustainable growth in the years to come and to foster innovations and new technologies,” the news release states.

“We’re proud to unveil this new plant, which is the physical manifestation of the move toward greater automation and high-tech assembly at our Acuña operation,” said Piotr Sroka, Bendix’s president, chief executive officer and chief operating officer. “Reaching this milestone is the result of an ongoing, concerted effort over the last eight years to increase the sophistication of the operation across a range of products – and doing so with Bendix’s signature product performance, quality, and reliability.”

Also, Sroka mentioned that “the opening of the newest Acuña facility is not just a manufacturing showcase but also another key milestone in Bremse’s — the Munich, Germany-based parent company of Bendix — company-wide program BOOST 2026 (Knorr-Bremse Operational Optimization Strategy and Transformation).”

“Most importantly, as customers are always at the center of our thinking, the increasing high-tech production capabilities in Acuña improve our productivity and give us the added flexibility to respond to the growing demands of our OEM and fleet customers — including meeting and exceeding their delivery expectations. The new facility is the latest example of our manufacturing operations evolution — here in North America and around the globe — in step with the changing commercial vehicle marketplace,” Sroka said.