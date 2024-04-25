International Truck names North Central International 2023 Dealer of the Year

LISLE, Ill. — International Truck has named North Central International (NCI) as the company’s 2023 dealer of the year.

This is NCI’s first dealer of the year award, but the third time the dealer has won International’s Presidential Award, which is given to the top performing International dealerships. Dealer Principal Andy Hatlestad accepted the award.

“North Central International is a prime example of a dealership striving to exceed sales goals, bettering their repair velocity numbers and delivering the best possible service to every customer,” said Mark Belisle, senior vice president of Truck Business. “We congratulate them on exceptional dealer performance across the board in every category, leading to an overall perfect dealer score for our standards.”

NCI is owned and operated by Hatlestad, along with his partners Brandon Fox, Matt Fox and Jesse Fox. The company was founded in 2007 when Fox Holdings acquired a neighboring dealership.

Today, they operate 17 locations across four states. NCI has invested in new facilities and remodels over the last several years to modernize their sales and service experience for International Truck customers.

“Winning Dealer of the Year is truly a testament to the culture and team we have at North Central International. It speaks volumes about the sort of buy-in we get from all areas of our business. Without that, this award doesn’t happen,” Hatlestad said. “I and the other partners watched as previous generations built the businesses that became NCI and we are honored to continue their legacy of serving our customers by providing the best possible customer experience.”

In addition to Dealer of the Year, International Truck recognizes the top performing dealerships with high vehicle and parts sales numbers, repair velocity and Prestige Standards-certified customer service as Presidential Award winners.

In 2023 the Presidential Award winners are:

Artex Truck Center

Cornhusker International

East Coast International

Gibbs International

Holt Truck Centers

Lakeside Group

McCandless Truck Center

North Central International

Nelson Leasing

Rechtien Group

Rush Truck Centers

Selking International

Trivista Group

Waters Group

To locate the nearest International dealer, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/dealer-locator.