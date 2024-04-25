Together for Safer Roads member Samsara debuts commercial fleet safety e-book

NEW YORK — Together for Safer Roads (TSR), an organization that promotes highway safety, has partnered with cloud operations company Samsara to support the publication of Samsara’s new e-Book aimed at enhancing safety and performance for operators and drivers within commercial fleets.

The resource, titled “Driver Coaching: Best Practices & Frameworks for Success,” is designed to empower safety managers, directors and coaches of commercial drivers with practical advice and industry best practices, according to a news release.

It offers insights from seasoned experts, real examples from successful organizations and actionable strategies to improve driver safety and efficiency.

“Driver safety and efficiency is often top of mind for fleet and safety leaders — but practical advice on how to implement and improve a proactive driver coaching program can be hard to find,” said Peter Goldwasser, executive director of TSR. “That’s why we worked with Samsara to help them develop ‘Driver Coaching: Best Practices & Frameworks for Success.’”

The e-Book provides guidance in several key areas, including:

Program Design

Learn how to create or refine a driver coaching program that’s built to last. Whether it’s starting a program from the ground up or optimizing an existing one, leverage program design advice from Samsara’s largest customers across transportation, logistics, food and beverage, construction and the public sector to build an effective and sustainable coaching experience.

Change Management and Implementation

Learn tips on how to build driver and union buy-in, root your coaching in unbiased assessment, and keep your feedback personalized as you scale your program.

Follow proven best practices for change management to ensure a smooth and successful program rollout.

Effective Coaching Frameworks

Discover the frameworks that make coaching successful and use sample coaching workflows to create a clear and consistent foundation for your program.

The e-Book also includes practical tips, tactical checklists, sample coaching workflows and more to help organizations build effective and sustainable coaching programs tailored to their unique needs.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TSR and industry leaders in creating this essential resource for the industry,” said Ingo Wiegand, vice president of product safety at Samsara. “By combining our expertise in (artificial intelligence) AI-based safety solutions with TSR’s commitment to road safety, we believe this e-Book will make a significant impact in promoting safer roads and improving driver performance.”

The list of all contributing companies and organizations includes:

All Aboard America

Chalk Mountain Services

City of Memphis

City of Sacramento

DHL’s Express & Supply Chain Divisions

Fraley & Schilling

Kreilkamp Trucking

Rasmussen Group

RelaDyne Inc.

Univar Solutions

The e-Book is available as a free downloadable e-book and can be accessed here.