Kenworth introduces 52-inch flat-roof sleeper designed for low cab height applications

KIRKLAND, Wash.– Kenworth now offers a 52-inch flat-roof sleeper specifically for Class 8 crane, pump, car hauler and other applications that may require a low roof.

With the addition of the 52-inch flat roof sleeper and the Kenworth AG400L rear suspension’s new 6.5-inch ride height (2 inches lower than previously available) Kenworth has created a perfect combination for low-roof applications. The new specification and sleeper are available for the Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 models.

To support the new application, the W990 model now has a right-hand side horizontal tailpipe beneath the DPF/SCR to match the current T680 and T880 offering. An under rail DPF/SCR exhaust system is also available on the T680 and T880 models.

To further reduce overall truck height, the set forward front axle Kenworth W990 and T880S models have a 5-inch drop front axle option that lowers the front of the truck by 1.5 inches over the standard 3.5 inches drop. Kenworth low-profile tire options include 275/80R22.5 front tires and 255/70R22.5 rear tires, 295/60R22.5 front and rear tires. The smaller 22.5-inch diameter fuel tanks allow for maximum ground clearance.

The 52-inch flat roof sleeper model is equipped with a 2.1-meter wide cab. Key features include a fully trimmed premium interior, 56-inch interior cab height, a triple-sealed door for a quieter ride, and a 15-inch digital display. Kenworth SmartWheel is available with cruise and radio control on the steering wheel, and an under-door light which illuminates the steps and ground. Also available are the latest driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation.

In addition, remote PTO controls are available from the factory for upfit, and a full truck kit provides air and light lines to the end of the frame.

“Truck height is extremely critical in many low-roof operations,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “The 52-inch flat roof sleeper, plus the other supporting options, will help our customers specify their trucks to meet the needs of their low-profile applications.”

For more information about the new Kenworth 52-inch flat-roof sleeper, contact a local Kenworth dealer.

