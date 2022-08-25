Lane keeping assist available for new Kenworth Class 8 Trucks

KIRKLAND, Wash.— New Kenworth Class 8 T680, T880 and W990 trucks are now available for order with the optional Kenworth Lane Keeping Assist. The system was first introduced with the Kenworth T680 Next Generation in 2021.

Lane Keeping Assist uses camera input to identify when the truck is departing the lane and provides a “nudge” to help keep the truck centered in the lane. This feature requires the truck to be factory equipped with the Bendix Fusion advanced driver assistance system. Lane Keeping Assist includes Torque Assisted Steering, which provides additional torque to the steering column, helping to reduce driver fatigue.

Other Kenworth advanced driver assistance technologies available for select Class 8 models include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Side Object Detection, provided by Bendix.

Adaptive Cruise Control is integrated with your standard cruise control and “reads” traffic conditions via a front-facing radar sensor and modulates the throttle and the brakes to help keep the truck at a pre-set distance from the vehicle in front of it. Then, when the slowdowns clear, the system re-accelerates the vehicle back to the set speed.

“Kenworth’s Lane Departure Warning system helps combat lane drift due to fatigue and distractions,” the news release stated. “When activated, the system monitors the truck’s location related to lane markings and automatically emits a distinctive audible warning whenever an unintended, unsignaled lane change is detected – alerting the driver to make a correction.”

The Autonomous Emergency Braking feature may detect a possible collision with a forward vehicle, alerts and assists the driver by taking pre-emptive braking action – when necessary – helping the driver potentially mitigate a collision.

Side Object Detection, the Bendix Blindspotter system, monitors the passenger side of the truck and may provide the driver with audible and visual alerts when an object or vehicle has entered certain zones.

Bendix safety technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology replaces a skilled, alert drive exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle always remains with the driver.