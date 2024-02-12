Mack invests in manufacturing facility ahead of anticipated EV orders

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. — Mack Trucks is investing $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) manufacturing facility in Virginia to prepare for what it anticipates will be “higher demand” for Mack MD Series and Mack MD electric vehicles.

“Mack is committed to making the industrial and product investments we need to be a North American market leader,” said Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks. “The expansion of the RVO plant will help us grow in a strategic market segment and support our sustainability goals.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the $14.5 million investment during an event with state and local officials at RVO.

Youngkin approved a $255,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project, according to a news release.

The project will result in 51 jobs.

Roanoke County offered a package of incentives totaling $842,420.

“Mack Trucks’ expansion further strengthens Virginia’s manufacturing industry ecosystem, which is a core focus of the Commonwealth’s economic development strategy,” Youngkin said. “We are proud that Mack Trucks’ initial investment in a new Roanoke County operation four years ago has yielded a second major investment. This is truly another voice of confidence in Virginia by a global industry leader.”

Mack’s investment will go toward equipment, tooling and a 72,000 square-foot building expansion, making the facility 352,000 square feet. Construction will begin April 2024, and the expansion project is expected to be completed in Q4 2025, according to the news release.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County Economic Development and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project.

The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support employee training activities, and Mack is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new full-time jobs created as a result of the project.

All Mack medium-duty models are produced at RVO.

Mack launched the diesel-powered Mack MD Series in 2020 and launched the Mack MD Electric in March 2023. Adding the new model to the product lineup increased the need for more space at the facility.

“Customer demand for the Mack MD and MD Electric continues to grow beyond our expectations,” Roy said. “This investment and expansion will well-position Mack Trucks for the future.”

The diesel-powered Mack MD and MD Electric are available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax.