3PL GSC expands to nationwide level with its new Port of Savannah office

OAKLAND, Calif. — GSC, a nationwide third-party logistics provider (3PL), has announced new operations on the East Coast, extending its national footprint.

GSC is among the largest 3PLs in Northern California providing drayage and transload services, according to a news release.

Through the recent acquisition of MacMillan-Piper, GSC became one of the largest 3PLs in the Pacific Northwest, with drayage and transload services to both the Seattle and Tacoma ports.

Savannah is the third busiest container port gateway in the U.S. and is a major hub for companies looking to diversify import/export strategies to mitigate supply chain disruptions. With delays coming from unforeseen environmental, geopolitical and labor impacts, many companies are diversifying their supply chain strategies to maintain flexibility and improve velocity.

GSC has been operating in Northern California for more than 35 years and in the Pacific Northwest for more than a decade, adding 55 years of experience with the acquisition of MacMillan-Piper.

The company will replicate the success and strategies leveraged in the Oakland and PNW gateways to break into the Savannah market, the news release notes.

“Our clients understand the need to diversify their import and export strategies to remain agile and flexible to shifts in the supply chain,” said Scott Taylor, founder and CEO of GSC. “Opening an office in Savannah allows us to bring the Gold Standard Service our clients have come to expect in our core markets, to the third busiest container gateway in the United States. We’re honored to be a pillar in the community and are excited at the opportunity to contribute to Savannah’s continued economic growth.”

Cliff Pyron, chief commercial officer of Georgia Ports Authority, said he and his employees are committed to growing the volume of business the Port of Savannah can handle.

“We’re always excited to welcome established companies to Savannah to help address the growing volume of business the Savannah gateway brings,” he said. “We’re excited about the additional business opportunities and expertise companies like GSC will bring to our container gateway.”

The Port of Savannah is the first port on the East Coast that GSC is draying containers for clients as a motor carrier. GSC is planning to expand its service to include other ports in the Southeast region, including Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia, on the East Coast and the Port of Houston on the Gulf Coast.

“The amount of business we’re attracting to the Savannah area by the investments in local and state infrastructure is a testament to the leadership of the city and surrounding areas,” said Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “The Savannah area has experienced tremendous economic growth and we’re committed to ensuring that more jobs are available to the citizens of Savannah and the surrounding areas. We know that helping businesses succeed is beneficial for everyone.”

To learn more about drayage, trans-loading, and warehousing provided by the GSC family of companies, please visit our blog or www.GoGSC.com.