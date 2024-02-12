Sheetz’s newest location in North Carolina includes 41 free truck parking spaces

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is opening a new store on Feb. 15 along Interstate 95 in Hope Mills, North Carolina, that will add 41 new truck parking spaces to the area.

According to a news release, the store, located at 310 Chicken Foot Rd, will officially open to the public at 9 a.m.

The following day, Friday, Feb. 16, Sheetz will hold grand opening festivities for the store that will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year, a news releases states.

The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening celebration day.

In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina, which serves seven counties in the state and partners with over 200 nonprofit organizations to distribute food daily to those in need.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

The store will include seven lanes that offer high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for semi-trucks, along with 12 fuel terminals for other vehicles.

The store will also feature 41 free parking spaces, available for overnight parking to truckers.

This new location, which will be Sheetz’s 41st store to offer truck diesel fuel lanes, can be accessed by truck drivers from I-95’s exit 41.