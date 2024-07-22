Microsoft outages still impacting your drivers’ ELDs? Here’s what to do

WASHINGTON — Many companies in the transportation industry are still experiencing the after-effects relating to last week’s Microsoft application outrage, including malfunctioning electronic logging devices (ELDs). The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reminds carriers to follow the proper steps as soon as an ELD malfunction is reported.

The first step is to give your ELD provider a call — and be sure drivers are equipped to temporarily record activities using paper logs in accordance with regulations.

According to FMCSA, if a motor carrier is experiencing malfunctioning on their ELD, the individual must:

Correct, repair, replace or service the malfunctioning ELD within eight days of discovering the condition or a driver’s notification to the driver, whichever comes first; and, Ensure its driver status (RODS) if the malfunction hinders the accuracy of the recording of the driver’s hours of service data until the ELD is back in service.

The website indicates that drivers are permitted to submit a request for an ELD malfunction extension to the FMCSA Division Administrator corresponding to the state of the driver’s main place of business.

The request must be submitted within five days following the driver’s notification of the malfunction to the motor carrier, must bear the motor carrier’s signature, and must contain the information mandated by 49 CFR 395.34(d)(2).

For more information about actions to take in the event of ELD malfunctions, click here.