Musk: Tesla Semi completes 1st journey hauling full load

AUSTIN, Texas — The Tesla Semi Class 8 electric truck has successfully completed its first fully loaded, long-haul journey on a full charge, company owner Elon Musk announced Sunday via Twitter.

“The Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive in a Tesla Semi that weighs 81,000 pounds,” Musk tweeted.

Musk announced on Oct. 7 that his company’s first production Tesla Semi’s will be delivered to soda giant PepsiCo on Dec. 1.

PepsiCo reserved 100 of the electric tractors in 2017.

This followed an Aug. 10 announcement by Musk that the Tesla Semi trucks would begin shipping this year.

Tesla claims that the Semi uses less energy than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km) on average. The battery’s capacity would be less than 1,000 kWh at a 500-mile range.

Tesla says it plans to increase manufacturing output of the Semi to 50,000 units annually by the end of 2024.