Oregon DOT considering adding tolls to Interstates 5, 205

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is inviting the public to comment on an upcoming study about tolling Interstates 5 and 205.

ODOT officials stated in a news release that tolling would “reduce traffic congestion and make travel times more predictable through the Portland metro area.”

This effort, known as the Regional Mobility Pricing Project, will study variable rate tolls as part of ODOT’s urban mobility strategy to reduce traffic jams and provide safer trips for travelers.

The 50-day public comment period is open until Jan. 6.

“Variable rate tolls are a type of congestion pricing, which improves mobility and provides more predictable travel times by charging a higher price during peak traffic periods and congested locations,” according to ODOT.

In addition, ODOT claims that tolling will:

Increase safety as traffic jams shrink.

Improve the flow of goods to and from market.

Raise sustainable revenue to preserve and improve the transportation system.

Reduce carbon emissions to support reaching the state’s climate goals.

Other proposed tolls in the Portland area include the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges on I-205 and the Interstate Bridge Replacement on the Columbia River. Each of these projects will have its own public comment period as well.

Map of proposed tolls