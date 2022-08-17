Navistar rolls out new International rig, last new diesel-powered engine

LAS VEGAS — Navistar has released plans for a redesigned International LT Series rig, along with a new global integrated powertrain that was developed in collaboration with the Traton Group.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain was created over a five-year period and will provide “superior operating economy, stellar performance and simplicity and serviceability to the North American commercial vehicle market,” according to a Navistar news release.

It will also be the manufacturer’s last newly-designed internal combustion engine.

“The International S13 Integrated Powertrain sets an industry standard for efficiency, profitability and sustainability,” Navistar CEO Mathias Carlbaum said. “Not only is it the most efficient powertrain we have ever produced, but it is also a major milestone in our journey to zero-emissions transportation.”

The S13 Integrated Powertrain features a clean-sheet design with the engine, transmission and aftertreatment developed and integrated concurrently, “ensuring maximum efficiency without compromising performance,” according to Navistar.

In comparison to the first-generation International A26 engine specified with the 12-speed overdrive Eaton Endurant HD automated transmission, the S13 Integrated Powertrain is the lightest weight powertrain on the market.

With the same comparison when specified with the updated International LT® Series aerodynamics package, the S13 Integrated offers up to a 15% gain in fuel efficiency.

It also provides improved reliability and sustainability, marking a leap in the progress toward carbon neutral transport.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain was designed using a modular system approach, which allow for mass customization of broad variant offerings and ensure a long-term competitive advantage.

“This equates to faster time to market and lower production costs,” according to Navistar.

The Traton Group modular system enables cross-brand development and production, while still allowing for regional adaptation and validation of the S13 Integrated Powertrain for the North American market.

This is the first group-wide demonstration of a modular solution.

“The S13 Integrated Powertrain is the catalyst for us to provide a simple, comprehensive ownership solution,” Göran Nyberg, executive vice president of commercial operations for Navistar, said. “Our new optimized powertrain paired with a comprehensive ownership solution has a long-expected product life with excellent residual value, truly resetting the standard for total operating economy in our industry.”

The S13 Integrated Powertrain will be manufactured at Navistar’s Huntsville Powertrain Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville, Alabama.

A next-gen Class 8 truck

Navistar is touting its new International model as offering multiple safety and performance updates, including an improved aerodynamic package, as well as the option to specify the International® S13 Integrated Powertrain.

“The new International LT Series updates will deliver superior operating economy and optimal value to our customers,” Chet Ciesielski, vice president of On-Highway Heavy Duty Truck Business for Navistar, said. “We ensure the customer is top of mind for any product updates we make. We rely on their input and real-world feedback to optimize the design of our products. This latest LT Series update is a proof point of listening to our customers, ensuring they can maximize their fleet vehicles’ efficiency and performance.”

Navistar says that efficiency and performance are improved significantly with an updated aerodynamic package on the LT Series.

This aero package includes:

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and fuel fill closeouts allow air to flow smoothly over the chassis skirts.

Steer wheel closeouts and a modified lower skirt trim improves underbody air flow by restricting air flow through the wheel opening.

A new roof extender improves air flow between the tractor and trailer gap.

The updated front-end design includes a new bumper and grille style that aligns with recent updates to other International truck models. A new premium 9-inch sleeper mattress and flip-up bunk help maximize cab space for over-the-road drivers when they’re not operating the vehicle.

Advanced driver safety enhancements to braking and collision mitigation systems further improve driver safety and comfort. This includes electronic parking brake technology to automatically engage the vehicle and trailer parking brakes if the driver forgets to set them.

“In terms of vehicle design updates, the main focus was to offer a simple, sturdy and strong design that will appeal to fleets and reduce their total cost of ownership,” Ciesielski said.