Orders confirmed for Class 8 trucks powered by natural gas, production planned for mid-2024

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Hexagon Agility, a provider of renewable natural gas fuels systems for commercial trucks, announced Feb. 26 that new orders have been received for CNG/RNG fuel system installation s on pilot trucks powered by Cummins’ new X15 natural gas engine.

According to a statement from Hexagon Agility, these newest orders “are destined for major fleets and cover two leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The orders come in addition to existing pilots that are already on the road with Hexagon Agility fuels systems.”

Kenworth Truck Co. is the first OEM to open its order books for trucks powered by the Cummins X15N engine. Kenworth and Cummins say they expect to have the trucks in serial production by mid-2024, with initial deliveries expected early in the third quarter of 2024.

“The launch of the Cummins X15N, 15-liter engine will triple the addressable market for heavy-duty natural gas trucks over the next few years,” said Eric Bippus, executive vice president of sales and systems for Hexagon Agility. “This is a game-changer for our niche industry, enabling a powerhouse solution for Class 8 fleets traveling locally and cross country. The 15-liter delivers enhanced fuel efficiency and maximum uptime.”

Cummins’ industry-first X15N natural gas engine is designed to deliver a range of long-haul applications, comparable to diesel, while significantly reducing emissions. Powered by RNG/CNG the X15N is capable of meeting stringent EPA and CARB regulations scheduled to go into effect in 2024 and 2027.

“With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft, (~2500 Nm), the engine allows natural gas to go head-to-head with diesel in the heavy-duty sector,” Hexagon Agility’s statement notes. In addition, the company says it expects demand for the new engine to grow gradually during 2024. “The company’s addressable market for natural gas long-haul trucks will increase at pace with the segment when this new engine is widely available.”

Hexagon Agility’s current capacity expansion program will substantially increase cylinder volumes for heavy-duty truck applications. Production start for the new line is set for the first quarter of 2025, to coincide with the increased market demand.