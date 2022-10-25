Paccar issues recall for nearly 80,000 trucks over faulty digital dash display

WASHINGTON — PACCAR has issued a recall for 76,492 late-model Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks due to a faulty digital dash display.

Affected 2022 and 2023 models include Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 and Peterbilt 365, 367, 389, 567 and 579 vehicles equipped with a 15-inch display screen. The manufacturer estimates that about 1% of the recalled trucks are likely affected by the glitch.

On Oct. 18, PACCAR reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the display can freeze, preventing the system from updating. The freeze can also mean a loss of current indicators and warnings, such as the speedometer and telltales, increasing the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA recall number is 22V-779. There have been no crashes related to the issue, according to the NHTSA. Paccar plans to install updated software in recalled trucks within 60 days. Owner and dealer notification is planned for Dec. 16.

Paccar told the NHTSA that it found 57 warranty claims from May 2021 to September 2022 related to the digital dash system supplied by Stoneridge Inc. Paccar learned of the issue in August, and Stoneridge implemented a software fix Sept. 15.