PACCAR recalls several Kenworth, Peterbilt models due to steering gear issue

WASHINGTON — PACCAR Incorporated has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of a safety recall of several Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles due to a problem with steering gears that could lead to crashes.

The vehicles are being recalled because the steering gears may have been assembled incorrectly, which can cause the gears to fracture, according to the NHTSA. A fractured steering gear can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalled vehicles are of the following models and years:

Makes/Models/Model Years:

KENWORTH/C500/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T170/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T270/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T280/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T370/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T380/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T440/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T470/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T480/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T680/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T800/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/T880/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/W900/2022-2023.

KENWORTH/W990/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/325/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/330/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/337/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/348/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/365/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/367/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/389/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/520/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/536/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/537/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/548/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/567/2022-2023.

PETERBILT/579/2022-2023.

Dealers will inspect the steering gear serial numbers and replace the steering gears as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 26.

Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at (425) 828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at (940) 591-4220.

PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 22PBE and 22KWE.