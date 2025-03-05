TheTrucker.com
Peterbilt announces new LED headlights for medium duty

By Dana Guthrie -
LED the way: Peterbilt introduces new headlights for medium duty models. (Photo courtesy Peterbilt)

Peterbilt is announcing the release of new LED headlights as optional equipment across its medium duty vehicle lineup.

“We are pleased to offer LED headlights as optional equipment on our medium duty vehicle platform where optimal roadway and jobsite visibility are critical,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager, sales and marketing for Peterbilt. “The new LED lighting enhances the driving experience while increasing safety and operational efficiency.”

Medium Duty Applications

Designed specifically for medium duty applications, the new LED headlights offer greater light output, improved range and increased beam spread for superior visibility on roads and jobsites, according to a company press release.

The new LED headlights are available on Peterbilt Models 548, 537, 536 and 535. The new LED headlight option includes:

  • Greater light output, increased range and increased beam spread.
  • Low-beam headlight glare to oncoming traffic 28 percent less than the maximum required limit.
  • High-beam headlights radiate 65 percent further than halogen headlights.
  • High efficiency with half the power consumption of traditional halogen lights.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

