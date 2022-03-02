Peterbilt EV models eligible for up to $150K CARB HVIP voucher

DENTON, Texas ­— Peterbilt Motors Company announced Tuesday that its lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) are eligible for the 2022 Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP)by the California Air Resources Board . HVIP is program for California-based EV customers with many utilizing the HVIP program to add Peterbilt EV Models to their fleets.

HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Vouchers available for Peterbilt EV models include:

Up to $150,000 for Model 579EV drayage applications

Up to $120,000 for Model 579EV non-drayage applications

Up to $120,000 for Model 520EV refuse applications

Up to $85,000 for Model 220EV pickup and delivery applications

Up to $85,000 for Model 220EV regional haul applications

“Peterbilt understands the benefits and the need for the expansion of commercial battery electric vehicles, and that’s why we are leading the charge with three EV models uniquely designed for applications that maximize the benefits created by the battery electric powertrain,” Jason Skoog Peterbilt, general manager and PACCAR vice president, said. Utilizing HVIP and adding a Peterbilt EV to your fleet is a great way to see those benefits for yourself.”.

Peterbilt customers looking to add Peterbilt EVs to their fleets using incentive programs in the U.S. and Canada may contact Peterbilt’s dedicated EV grant writer at [email protected] for more information and assistance.

For more information regarding HVIP and the eligible Peterbilt models, contact your local Peterbilt dealer and visit the CARB HVIP website. For a direct link to the eligible Peterbilt models click here. Customers should be working with their Peterbilt dealer now as 2022 HVIP funding is expected to open soon.

PACCAR Parts electric vehicle (EV) charging stations maximize coverage over a full range of Peterbilt electric vehicles, with output power from 20 kilowatts to 350 kW.