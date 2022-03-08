Peterbilt highlights versatility of new trucks at ATA TMC Show 

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt will showcase two new models this week at the 2022 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting this week in Orlando, Florida.

The show runs through Thursday.

Peterbilt will have on hand the latest on-highway 579 model, equipped with the EPIQ MAX aerodynamic package, alongside a zero-emission, battery-electric Model 579EV at the

“The TMC annual meeting is a great opportunity for us to connect with many loyal customers and showcase our latest products and services,” Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager of sales and marketing, said.

“Fleet executives and their teams attend TMC to learn the latest industry insights in fleet performance and uptime, and those conversations enable us to highlight how our current portfolio delivers excellent performance and can contribute to greater profitability for their businesses.”

The new model 579, which features the EPIQ MAX package, that’s on display is the most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient Peterbilt as a result of the new exterior design, PACCAR MX-13 engine and PACCAR TX-12 transmission, according to a news release.

The 579 features include a 15-inch digital dash display, digital vision system, tire pressure monitoring system, as well as advanced driver assistance systems, including collision mitigation, lane departure warning and predictive cruise control.

Also on display is the Model 579EV, which features an all-electric powertrain.

“When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast-charger, the state-of-the-art, high-energy, density battery packs recharge in as quick as 3.5 hours,” the news release stated.

Visit Peterbilt at booth No. 205 at TMC.