Peterbilt introduces customizable options for Model 589

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has introduced its entire lineup of custom aftermarket exterior, interior and lighting Peterbilt Genuine Accessories that are designed exclusively for the Model 589.

Peterbilt first announced this to the public at the recent Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The Model 589 was inspired by our customers and designed to make a statement, with its bold style, superior craftsmanship and advanced technologies. It is the ultimate reward for drivers and a premium work truck for fleets,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “The ability to customize the Model 589 with this extensive range of Peterbilt Genuine Accessories lets customers reflect their individual style and preferences to amplify the iconic exterior styling and enhance the driver’s environment.”

Peterbilt Genuine Accessories for the Model 589 are now available for order exclusively through Peterbilt’s 425-plus dealer locations across North America.

The Model 589 Peterbilt Genuine Accessories include:

Exterior Package Interior Package Lighting Package

Wheel Cover Dash Kit Exterior Light Strip

Sunvisor Door Insert Kit Logo Light

Rocker Pedal Kit Canister Light

Fenderette Shifter Kit Projector Logo Light

For more information about the Model 589, please visit Peterbilt Model 589 | Peterbilt or locate your nearest Peterbilt dealership at https://www.peterbilt.com/find-a-dealer.