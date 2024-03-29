Peterbilt introduces customizable options for Model 589

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has introduced its entire lineup of custom aftermarket exterior, interior and lighting Peterbilt Genuine Accessories that are designed exclusively for the Model 589.
Peterbilt first announced this to the public at the recent Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky.
“The Model 589 was inspired by our customers and designed to make a statement, with its bold style, superior craftsmanship and advanced technologies. It is the ultimate reward for drivers and a premium work truck for fleets,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “The ability to customize the Model 589 with this extensive range of Peterbilt Genuine Accessories lets customers reflect their individual style and preferences to amplify the iconic exterior styling and enhance the driver’s environment.”
Peterbilt Genuine Accessories for the Model 589 are now available for order exclusively through Peterbilt’s 425-plus dealer locations across North America.
The Model 589 Peterbilt Genuine Accessories include:
Exterior Package Interior Package Lighting Package
Wheel Cover Dash Kit Exterior Light Strip
Sunvisor Door Insert Kit Logo Light
Rocker Pedal Kit Canister Light
Fenderette Shifter Kit Projector Logo Light
For more information about the Model 589, please visit Peterbilt Model 589 | Peterbilt or locate your nearest Peterbilt dealership at https://www.peterbilt.com/find-a-dealer.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.