Peterbilt upgrades Red Oval program

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has enhanced its Red Oval Certified Program.

It now offers “an optional one-year factory chassis warranty for all certified pre-owned trucks,” according to a news release.

The coverage can be purchased standalone or combined with Peterbilt’s exclusive one-year, 125,000-mile or two-year, 250,000-mile factory engine and after-treatment warranty for PACCAR MX-powered units.

“The new chassis coverage option provides customers with comprehensive pre-owned truck protection,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “Known for enduring craftsmanship, Peterbilt trucks are reliable and highly sought after in the secondary market. This enhanced coverage instills even greater confidence amongst customers seeking to purchase a Red Oval certified truck.”

Red Oval-certified trucks, which are six model years old or newer with less than 650,000 miles, undergo a rigorous and comprehensive 150-point inspection.

“This meticulous process ensures the trucks’ quality and reliability, providing potential customers with a sense of reassurance about their potential purchase,” the news release states.

Certified trucks powered by the MX-13 engine are eligible for the PACCAR Engines Pre-Owned Warranty, which offers coverage for critical components.

Furthermore, purchasers of PACCAR Engines Pre-Owned Warranty benefit from the 90-day Buyer’s Assurance vehicle coverage, which is included with the engine and after-treatment warranty.

Learn more at your local Peterbilt dealership or visit https://www.peterbiltredoval.com/default.htm.