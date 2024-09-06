Platform Science partners with TAT to eradicate human trafficking

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Platform Science, has announced a strategic partnership with TAT (formerly known as Truckers Against Trafficking), to install the user friendly TAT app on all tablets provided to Platform Science customers to help make it easier to report suspected human trafficking.

“We are grateful to TAT for the incredible work they do in mobilizing the trucking industry to fight human trafficking,” said said Michael Bray, chief commercial officer for Platform Science. “By offering the TAT app to our customer’s drivers, we are empowering them to play an active role in this important effort. Drivers are at the center of everything we do and this is another example of how we give them the tools at their fingertips to make a difference while on the road.”

TAT is a nonprofit organization focused on educating members of the truck, bus and energy industries about the realities of human trafficking and how they can combat it. Through this partnership, the TAT app for ELDs will be installed on tablets provided to Platform Science customers. This initiative ensures that drivers have immediate access to vital resources and tools necessary to identify and report suspected human trafficking incidents.

“We are honored to partner with Platform Science to further our mission of combating human trafficking,” said Esther Goetsch, executive director for TAT. “By equipping drivers with our app, Platform Science is providing them with crucial tools and resources to identify and report trafficking incidents, which is essential in our collective fight against this critical issue.”

According to a media release, TAT is playing a vital role by educating, equipping and mobilizing members of the trucking and transportation industry. With thousands of professional drivers crisscrossing the nation’s highways, TAT leverages this vast network to serve as the eyes and ears on the road, helping to identify and rescue victims of trafficking.

“As a proud customer of Platform Science and a supporter of TAT, we are excited by the enormous potential impact of this partnership,” said Austin Henderson, CIO for FirstFleet Inc. “Platform Science has enabled us to run the TAT app on our tablets, and we are proud to work with them to advocate for this cause. This will make a significant impact in our world and potentially change lives. We hope every fleet will offer this to their drivers.”

The release noted that human trafficking is a pervasive crime that affects millions of people worldwide, including vulnerable individuals within our own communities. By partnering with trucking and transportation professionals, TAT is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the fight against this heinous crime. Their efforts not only lead to the rescue of trafficking victims but also contribute to the dismantling of trafficking networks, thereby promoting safety and justice across the industry and beyond.