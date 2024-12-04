Preliminary data reveals uptick in Class 8 net orders, ACT says

COLUMBUS, IN – November preliminary North America Class 8 net orders were 37,200 units, up 21% m/m showing a rebound from the previous numbers, according to ACT Research.
“We are still in the early stages of the industry’s building of 2025 backlogs, but through November, seasonally strong orders have made little progress in closing the backlog gap compared to year-ago levels,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “While up from October, orders were 11% below last November’s performance. On a seasonally adjusted basis, Class 8 orders jumped 42% from October to 34,800 units, 418k SAAR.”
Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.
“MD Classes 5-7 orders continue their consistent, if slowly deflating, trajectory into historically elevated truck and bus backlogs,” Vieth said. “Preliminary November NA Classes 5-7 orders fell 30% y/y to 16,500 units, the third weakest net order tally of 2024.”