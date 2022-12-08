Schuster fleet adopts speed control system

LE MARS, Iowa — Schuster and E-SMART have announced the completion of a collaboration to bring E-SMART technology to Schuster’s fleet of more than 400 trucks.

E-SMART claims its active, real time speed control decreases speeding events by up to 88%, according to a news release.

Deployment was achieved in three months.

“E-Smart has performed beyond our expectations, helping us to lower our speed events by over 75%,” said Steve Schuster, President, and CEO. “We have been searching for a solution like this for years and E-SMART has provided it. We have also been able to utilize other features of the technology such as geofencing speeds in customer lots and low bridge avoidance.”

The E-SMART solution uses GPS technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed, provide real-time safety alerts and identify known hazard areas such as low clearance bridges, the news release stated.

“Fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related infringements and accidents, along with an extensive savings among toll-related fines,” E-SMART officials said.

“From the first meeting with Schuster management it was clear that they had envisioned this technology long before it was available,” Mathieu Boivin, CEO at E-SMART said. “This kind of visionary planning in safety is what industry leaders are made of. We are proud to partner with Schuster in helping them to achieve the highest safety standards.”