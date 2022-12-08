Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Bendix mark 15-year partnership

AVON, Ohio – Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company marked 15 years of partnership with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems on Monday, Dec. 5.

“Bendix’s partnership with Utility since 2007 is truly an example of what we mean when we say we’re shaping tomorrow’s transportation together,” Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president of sales and marketing, said. “Yes, we’re a manufacturer and supplier, but we have also teamed up with Utility to develop and enhance trailer-specific products that have helped change the commercial vehicle landscape. There’s a sense of pride seeing Bendix-equipped Utility trailers out on the road: They’re a reminder of what’s been possible for the past decade and a half, and an inspiration for what’s to come.”

Bendix is a North American developer and manufacturer of active safety and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers, as well as the oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer in the U.S.

Headquartered in City of Industry, California, Utility Trailer designs and builds dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, and curtain-sided trailers at six facilities across North America.

“Both our companies have long, respected histories, and in all that time, our relationship with Bendix stands out,” Stephen Bennett, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company COO and office of the president, said. “Like us, Bendix has an unequaled commitment to helping improve commercial vehicle safety for truck drivers, fleets, and everyone on the road around them. Seeing everyone home safely at the end of a trip is what we’re all about, and everything we’ve worked on with Bendix has been toward that goal.”